Astana EXPO 2017 presented at Warsaw World Travel Show

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On October 14-16, Astana EXPO 2017 National Company and Kazakhstan Embassy in Poland attended one of the largest tourism exhibitions in Europe - World Travel Show - which brought together more than 50,000 potential tourists.

As the press service of the Kazakh MFA informs, the event became the first Kazakh-Polish joint step in popularization of Kazakhstan’s tourism sector among Polish tourists under the MoC signed by NC Astana EXPO 2017 and Tourism Chamber of Poland during the Kazakh President’s official visit to this country in August.

The Polish community and guests of Warsaw were offered to get familiarized with the Astana EXPO 2017 project, pearls of Kazakhstan and other modern tourism destinations of our country. The representatives of Astana EXPO 2017 National Company and Kazakhstani tour operators discussed the propositions of joint cooperation with major Polish tour operators and established contacts with Polish tourist companies.

A meeting with Vice President of the Polish Chamber of Tourism Dariusz Wojtal ended with an agreement on support of Astana EXPO 2017 NC and organization of a special roadshow and an information tour to Kazakhstan for the leading Polish tour operators.

Noteworthy to say that beginning from January 1, 2017 the Government of Kazakhstan introduces 30-day visa-free regime for the nationals Poland and European countries. The aviation authorities of Kazakhstan and Poland as well as Polish national airline company LOT are negotiating launch of regular flights between Warsaw and Astana in H1 2017.