Astana EXPO-2017 presented its potential at SPIEF 2016 (PHOTOS)

ST. PETERSBURG. KAZINFORM - The 10th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum began today.

The SPIEF 2016 is held every year since 1997. The forum has the theme "On the road of new economic reality".

The forum will be held for three days gather participants from 60 world countries. UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon and Chairman of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker have confirmed their participation in the forum.

Exhibitions the SPIEF Investment Projects and the SPIEF Business Expo are held within the framework of the forum. More than 100 promising Russian and foreign investment projects including presented potential of the EXPO-2017 are presented at the exhibitions.



