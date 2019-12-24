  • kz
    ‘Astana EXPO-2017’ renamed and assigned to Trade Ministry

    19:44, 24 December 2019
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - National Company «Astana EXPO-2017» JSC was renamed to National Company «QazExpoCongress» JSC, Kazinform reports.

    By the resolution of the Government the National Company «Astana Expo-2017» JSC was renamed into the National Company «QazExpoCongress» JSC. The Ministry of Trade and Integration of the Republic of Kazakhstan is the owner and user of 100% state-owned block of shares of the National Company «QazExpoCongress».

    It is specified that «QazExpoCongress» is vested with the authority of «single operator» on conducting important state and quasi-state international trade and economic events.

