Astana Expo 2017 to feature Belarusian Science Day

MINSK. KAZINFORM Expo 2017 in Astana, Kazakhstan, will include Belarusian Science Day and Belarus-Kazakhstan Business Forum, Chairman of Belarus' State Science and Technology Committee Alexander Shumilin said at a press conference in BelTA's press center on 29 May.

Alexander Shumilin noted that the plan of business and side events for Astana Expo 2017 features such international forums, as Day of Belarusian Science, Innovations, Investment, Belarus-Kazakhstan Business Forum, the 13th meeting of the intergovernmental commission for trade and economic cooperation, and Eurasia Week Forum.

Belarus' Day at Expo 2017 will be held on 16 August. The Belarusian prime minister is expected to attend the event which will offer economic and cultural programs.

Expo 2017 is due to take place in Astana, Kazakhstan from 10 June to 10 September. The event is expected to gather from 2.5 to 5 million visitors from the CIS and non-CIS states. The forum's theme is “Future Energy”. Expo 2017 will be dedicated to alternative energy sources.



