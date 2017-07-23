Astana fans to honor late Linkin Park frontman's talent

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Chester Bennington's fans in Astana will honor the talent of the late Linkin Park frontman in a special ceremony on July 29, Kazinform reports.

"To honor the memory of the legendary musician we invite all Linkin Park fans to gather together. Please, bring along flowers and photos. We'll sing some old and new songs. Everyone will have a chance to say something about the event that shocked the entire world. The gathering will take place at 7:00 p.m. next to the Palace of Peace and Reconciliation on July 29. Let's bring ‘the family' together," organizers said in a Vkontakte post.



According to TMZ, Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington was found dead in his home in California. He was only 41. He is survived by 6 children.