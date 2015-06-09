  • kz
    ‘Astana’ finished second at Criterium du Dauphiné

    22:25, 09 June 2015
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - "Astana" cycling team finished second at Criterium du Dauphiné with a length of 24, 5 kilometers.

    "BMC" team of the United States won the third stage of the race. Second results were gained by "Astana" team of Kazakhstan which was followed by Spanish "Movistar", sports.kz reports. Criterium du Dauphiné, Stage 3 Roan - Montagny, France, 24.5 km 1. "BMC" - 29:58 2. "Astana" - 0: 04 3. "Movistar" - +0: 05 Overall standings: 1. Rohan Dennis (Australia, "BMC") - 8:00:37 2. Tejay van Garderen (USA, "BMC") 3. Andrey Grivko (Ukraine, "Astana") - 0: 04

    4. Vincenzo Nibali (Italy, "Astana") 5. Lieuwe Westra (Netherlands, "Astana") 6. Rein Taraman (Estonia, "Astana") 7. Michele Scarponi (Italy, "Astana") 13. Lars Boom (Netherlands, "Astana") - 0: 16 132. Alessandro Vanotti (Italy, "Astana") - 06: 35 149. Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kazakhstan, "Astana") - 09: 52.

    Tags:
    Sport
