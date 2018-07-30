Astana finishes Tour de France with two stage victories

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The riders of Astana Pro Team finished their Tour de France today with a bunch sprint at the Champs-Elysées. The results after three weeks of racing are two stage victories, by Omar Fraile and Magnus Cort, and Jakob Fuglsang and Tanel Kangert both in the GC top 20. Alexander Kristoff won today's sprint, Geraint Thomas took the overall victory, Kazinform has learnt from the club's press service.

"I tried to go for the stage victory today, and the guys did a great job to put me in the right position. Especially Jakob Fuglsang, who was not part of my support team before, did exceptionally well. After the tunnel, I was in the perfect position, but going towards the final corner I got boxed in and I was not able to sprint for a good result. Too bad for today, but after all we can look back on a good Tour with the two stage victories. Of course, I'm disappointed about today, but I'm still very happy with my stage win of last week," said Magnus Cort.

The riders finished the Tour de France in Paris during the traditional final stage, finishing at the Champs-Elysees. After the celebrations at the first part of the race, once the peloton hit the cobblestones of the circuit, the race really started. After a breakaway of six riders was created, the peloton started a chase and caught the break going in the final laps. In the final sprint, Alexander Kristoff was the fastest sprinter of the pack. Magnus Cort was boxed in and not able to sprint in the first group, finishing 14th.

"We can look back on a good Tour de France, with two great stage victories of the team. Of course, there are also things we have to analyse and improve for upcoming races and the Tour de France of next year. But for now, we're going to celebrate the successes we had in this edition. We can be proud of the teamwork and the great finishes of Omar Fraile and Magnus Cort. After the celebrations, the focus will be on the next goal: the Vuelta," added Alexandr Vinokurov.