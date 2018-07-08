Astana - Great Steppe Pearl expo held in Baku

BAKU. KAZINFORM Astana - Great Steppe Pearl photo exhibition, dated to the 20th anniversary of Astana, took place in Baku.

It was organized by the Fund of the First President of Kazakhstan - Yelbasy, with support of the Kazakh Embassy in Azerbaijan and Heydar Aliyev Fund, our correspondent reports.



Well-known state and public figures of Azerbaijan and CIS, diplomatic corps, accredited there, reps of culture, science and mass media visited the exhibition.



As stated there, today's Astana is truly is not just a pearl of the Kazakh steppe. The new capital personifies independence, new boundless opportunities, bold ideas and hopes of the people of Kazakhstan. Astana became a successful platform for realization of many international initiatives of Nursultan Nazarbayev.



It features above 40 photos of various buildings of Astana city, including Baiterek Monument, Nur Alem building, a number of facilities designed by Norman Foster, the famous British architect.



A Day in Astana photo album, devoted to the 20th anniversary of Astana, and A Day in Burabay, featuring the Burabay natural park, were presented to all those gathered.