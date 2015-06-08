Astana ‘green belt&#39; saves the city from dust, wind - Nazarbayev (PHOTO)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has surveyed the progress of development of the ‘green belt' around Astana city today.

While familiarizing with the progress of development, President Nazarbayev thanked foresters for tremendous work they had done. "I call it [the green belt] ‘the Astana forest'... 70,000 hectares of forest in the bleak steppe. Many people doubted it was possible, they said it was useless... I would like to thank the foresters and researchers for working here, studying the soil..." The Kazakh President stressed that the strips of trees help settle out and trap dust and wind. "The trees stop the dust and wind from penetrating into the capital," Nursultan Nazarbayev added.