Astana hackathon detects best young developers and robot technicians

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The ABC Hack'SS-18 Hackfest has detected the best young system developers, engineers and robot technicians who arrived in Astana from all over Kazakhstan, the National Information Technologies JSC press service said.

The event was held at the Nazarbayev University Tech Park. The 24-hour marathon brought together above 160 participants aged 16-25 who worked in teams at the tasks set by technology companies and market leaders. 44 ready presentations were made the next day. The jury members selected 8 winners and defined 2 special prizes.



As a result, XXII Team, consisting of two developers, won the hackathon. They will have a chance to get a job at the integrated solutions department.



The prize fund was more than KZT 1 mln. Besides, the best performing participants were proposed salaried placement. Agreements will be concluded with the winners to further their work on projects and implement their products in practice.



One of the partners of the hackathon, organized by the Innovation Cluster of the Nazarbayev University, is the National Innovation Technologies JSC.

