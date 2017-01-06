Astana had record amount of snow in last 10 years

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - With the recent climatic changes Astana has seen abnormal cold, blizzards and heavy snowfalls.

In 2016 there was record amount of snow. Meteorologists say, such heavy snowfall has not been observed for the ten years.

1,905,000 cubic meters of snow was moved to the snow dump areas only for the period from October 13, 2016 to January 3, 2017. During the total period the amount of snow removed was about 3 million cubic meters.

To keep the highways, driveways, and pedestrian zones safe Astana municipality clears them of snow and ice. In total 2,177 specialized vehicles and 2,708 workers are involved in the mechanized snow clearance.