Astana has another flat stage at Tour de Pologne Stage 2

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Once again, the stage victory has been decided in a massive sprint. This time, the sprinters fought for a win at stage 2 from Tarnowskie Gory to the city center of Katowice (152.7 km), Kazinform has learnt from the club’s press service.

With the finish placing on the downhill, it was quite a fast sprint, wonby the Slovenian rider Luka Mezgec, followed by Fernando Gaviria and the raceleader Pascal Ackermann. Nikita Stalnov was the best Astana’s rider with 19thposition.

«Another very calm and quitestage passed without any trouble. However, the route of the stage was quitetechnical with many corners, so we had to concentrate our team around IonIzagirre and Miguel Angel Lopez to protect them. Everything went well, soanother flat stage is done. Tomorrow we are expecting one more day forsprinters, while after it the decisive stages of the race will come,» said sports director AlexandrShefer.

The third stage of the Tour de Pologne will be held tomorrow: 150.5 kmfrom Chorzów to Zabrze.