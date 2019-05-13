Astana has fast and stressful day under rain in Giro d'Italia Stage 2

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - After the Grand Depart yesterday, the 102nd Giro d'Italia left beautiful Bologna to start its journey through Italy. Today, the peloton passed 205 km from Bologna to Fucecchio in Tuscany, Kazinform has learnt from the club's press service.

The most part of the stage went in a cold and rainy weather. This created a lot of tension in the peloton which led to a number of crashes. In a few crashes were involved the riders of Astana Pro Team, Dario Cataldo and Davide Villella, but, hopefully, both avoided too serious injury.



"Indeed, it was a nervous and cold day, but our team managed to protect me perfectly. I was always in a good position. It was not an easy day, but we passed it without too big troubles. Every day here at the Giro is important, so we have always to keep our concentration, day by day. In the end of the day I am still in the white jersey and I am happy with it," said Miguel Angel Lopez.

The stage ended with a bunch sprint, won by the German champion Pascal Ackermann, followed by Elia Viviani and Caleb Ewan. The results of the stage did not produce any serious changes in the general classification: Primož Roglič keeps the pink jersey, Astana's leader Miguel Angel Lopez is 4th, 28 seconds behind. Also, Lopez keeps the lead in the classification of the best young rider.



Stage 3 will be held tomorrow: 220 km fro Vinci to Orbetello.