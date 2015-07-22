  • kz
    Astana has its own brand

    11:57, 22 July 2015
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The capital city of Kazakhstan will be promoted under the brand name "Astana - heart of Eurasia", Minister of Culture and Sport of Kazakhstan Arystanbek Mukhamediuly told at the CCS press conference.

    According to him, the ministry has developed a special plan for presenting the culture of Kazakhstan at the EXPO-2017.

    He noted that the ministry chose such themes for presenting the culture of Kazakhstan at the EXPO-2017 that vividly and comprehensively demonstrate historical and geopolitical role of Kazakhstan in the world.

    "The EXPO-2017 exhibition and the prospects of development of Astana as the international financial center will provide a new impetus for development of cultural infrastructure of the capital city in terms of establishment of cultural and tourist cluster and globally recognized brand name - "Astana - heart of Eurasia", he specified.

    Tags:
    EXPO 2017 Astana Culture EXPO projects and technologies News
