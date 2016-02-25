Astana held official reception on 55th anniversary of the State of Kuwait National Day (PHOTO)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM An official reception on the occasion of the 55th anniversary of the National Day and 25th anniversary of Liberation of the State of Kuwait was held at the Rixos Hotel in Astana.

“Kuwait is a reliable partner of Kazakhstan in the Arabic and Islamic world. The official visit of the Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev to the State of Kuwait on August 31-September 1, 1997 made a significant contribution to the strengthening of our bilateral interaction,” a representative of the Kuwaiti Embassy said.

As a result of this visit, a Kazakh-Kuwaiti Intergovernmental Commission for Trade-Economic and Cultural-Humanitarian Cooperation was established. From the Kazakh side, the Commission is headed by Executive Secretary of the Ministry of Finance Natalya Korzhova. In late 2014 and in 2015, diplomatic missions (embassies) were opened in both countries.

The diplomatic relations with Kazakhstan were established in 1993. Since then, the countries exchanged numerous visits of official delegations. Kuwait awarded Kazakhstan with a grant for construction of a new building of the Ministry of Agriculture (10 mln U.S. dollars), for the development of a feasibility study of a water supply project of the Aral Sea region (1.3 mln U.S. dollars) etc.

Among the guests of the event were the representatives of the diplomatic corps, prominent politicians, economists, representatives of local organizations, companies and mass media.









