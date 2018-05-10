  • kz
    Astana holds II Kazakh-Russian expert forum

    15:11, 10 May 2018
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The II Kazakhstan - Russia expert forum has taken place today in Astana.

    The experts gathered there debated pressing issues related to the Eurasian integration development. The first session focused on Eurasia in the age of global geopolitical transformation. 

    Executive director of the Kazakhstan's council for international relations Iskander Akylbayev said that the U.S. withdrawal from the Iran's nuclear deal would have an impact on the whole Eurasian space.

    Chairman of the Board of the Foundation for Development and Support of the Valdai international discussion club Andrei Bystritsky stressed the need of such a discussion platform.

    "It is the second expert's dialogue, I hope we will hold the third one... such discussions are preventive measures for contradictions," he resumed.

    Astana Kazakhstan and Russia Events Politics
