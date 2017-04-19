Astana hosted 8th meeting of Kazakhstan-China Cooperation Committee

ASTANA. KAZINFORM First Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin held talks with Vice Premier of the State Council of the People's Republic of China Zhang Gaoli as part of the 8th meeting of the Kazakh-Chinese Cooperation Committee in Astana, primeminister.kz reports.

The parties discussed the state and prospects of comprehensive strategic partnership, topical issues of bilateral relations, including trade-economic, energy, industrial-innovative, scientific-technical, financial, transport-logistics, agricultural, military-technical, cross-border and regional cooperation.

The parties stressed the importance of implementing the Cooperation Plan on integration of Kazakhstan’s new economic policy Nurly Zhol with China’s Silk Road Economic Belt signed in September 2016 by the Kazakh, Chinese leaders and the joint Kazakh-Chinese program of industrial and investment cooperation.



The 8th meeting of the Kazakhstan-China Cooperation Committee was held under the chairmanship of First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan, Askar Mamin and Vice Premier of the State Council of the People's Republic of China Zhang Gaoli.



Speaking at the meeting, Askar Mamin noted dynamic development of comprehensive strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and the PRC.

"The implementation of the Cooperation Plan on integration of Nurly Zhol program with the Silk Road Economic Belt initiative opens great prospects for our countries in development of transit-transport cooperation, trade, manufacturing industry," Mamin said and emphasized the importance of Kazakhstan-China program of industrial-innovative cooperation.

He also pointed out brand new level of investment cooperation. Chinese companies in partnership with Kazakh enterprises are actively investing in joint projects.



The volume of Kazakhstan-China bilateral trade increased by 30% and amounted to 1.3 billion dollars for the first quarter of 2017, compared to the same period in 2016.



The countries are implementing now 51 projects worth $27 billion in industry, innovation, transport and logistics.



With the consideration of rising transit traffic between Kazakhstan and the PRC, transport and logistics remain an important area for cooperation. Kazakhstan actively develops transport infrastructure to create conditions for further development of transportation along the Great Silk Road. It was noted that in Q1 2017, the volume of container traffic increased by 2.6 times.

In turn, Zhang Gaoli spoke about the dynamics of development of Kazakh-Chinese relations on a wide range of issues of bilateral cooperation and expressed confidence that "the 8th meeting of the Cooperation Committee will give a new impetus to strengthening friendship, good-neighborliness and strategic partnership between the two states."

"We must develop cooperation in a practical way, create all conditions for achieving real results for the benefit of our countries and for the benefit of the two nations," Zhang Gaoli said.