Astana hosting falconry competitions

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The national tournament for the title of the best burkitshi (falconer) title is held in Astana, Kazinform correspondent reports.

23 contenders from 8 regions of Kazakhstan are competing for the honorary title. One of the main goals of the tournament is to preserve and support the Kazakh ethnic traditions. In ancient times, golden eagles played a special role in the life of Kazakhs. The bird was an invaluable helper in hunting and a mark of pride for the owners of eagles during various festivities and competitions.







Competing in the contest of strength, speed and accuracy, this time, golden eagles need to catch a wolf and a hare as the prey.







According to Tumarbek Mukai, the oldest competitor, this tournament is dedicated to the memory of his brother Kuntugan Toktybayuly, who died 3 years ago. He was a famous berkutshi and the first to start this kind of hunting in Astana.

"I moved to Kazakhstan from Mongolia. My golden eagle is my friend. It is a bird from Kokshetau. It is 2 years old. I have been training this bird for 3-4 years. The championship is held in honor of my brother. He used to keep busy by looking after birds in Mongolia, but now he is dead," the senior says.







According to the elderly participant, his golden eagle easily hunts foxes and hares. However, today the target is more complicated.

"I cannot say the same about a wolf. But, in winter he catches up to 12 foxes. Hunting with eagles in Kazakhstan is reviving. I'm talking about this because today there are a lot of young participants here. And, despite the age, they are experienced berkutshis," Mukai said.

In turn, the youngest contestant, Serikbolsyn Babajan, said that he has been doing this since childhood.

"I'm from Merken district of Zhambyl region. I'm 16. I began hunting together with my father since I was 9 years old. My golden eagle's name is Konyrdoly.



We took the first place on the 20th Anniversary of "Kauyrsyn" Zhambyl Regional Club. I'm determined to win here," the youngster said.

The guy has all necessary experience for the victory as he has participated in the major tournament for the 8th time. In addition, he has won youth tournaments.

During the warm-up, the participants were tasked to catch an electronic hare. The winner will be determined upon hunting the real wolf and hare.

