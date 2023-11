ASTANA. KAZINFORM Astana hosts the 1st stage of the Samuryk-2016 Winter Rally Sprint, Kazinform learnt from 24.kz.

22 sportsmen from Almaty, Kokshetau, Pavlodar, Karaganda and other regions are participating in the competition.

The event is being held for the 42nd time and has already challenged more than 2,000 athletes.