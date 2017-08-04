Astana hosts Asian shooting championships

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On August 4, two international championships started at "Target" shooting club in Astana - 5 Stand Global and the Asian Shotgun Сhampionship, according to the city administration press service.

Only 6 men and 6 women will enter the finals to compete for the solid prize fund of $315,000. They have to shoot down 200 targets. But, all this will happen only after 10 days of the competition, on August 13.



According to organiers, the 5 Stand Global held for the first time ever can potentially become a regular event.