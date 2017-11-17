  • kz
    Astana hosts beauty contest

    09:55, 17 November 2017
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Nursulu Begzhanova has won "Miss Astana" regional beauty contest, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Anastasia Shimina and Maimuna Kulkeshova gained the first and second runner-up titles.

    First, the young women went out on the stage wearing the garments of "Golden Man", a new collection made by Kazakh designer Kairolla Abishev, in a show devoted to the 20th Anniversary of the Kazakh capital.

    Then, all contestant told about themselves.

    This year, 18 women aged 17 to 24 competed for the Miss Astana title.

     

