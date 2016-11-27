Astana hosts ‘Big country-big family' exhibition

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The opening ceremony of the photo exhibition "Big country - big family" organized by the People's Assembly of Kazakhstan was held at the National Museum of the Republic of Kazakhstan on Saturday. The exhibition was arranged within the framework of the nationwide project "Big country - big family" aimed at formation of Kazakh identity and nationwide unity.

The idea of the project was announced by Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev at the 22nd session of the People's Assembly of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the National Museum's press service.



The photo exhibition illustrates the historical phenomenon - the Kazakhstani model of nationwide unity and diversity of culture in which people of different nationalities coexist peacefully.



"This photo exhibition organized jointly with the People's Assembly of Kazakhstan and held within the "Big country - big family" project is a bright manifestation of unity and solidarity of the Kazakh people. Through such photo exhibitions we can show how people of different nationalities residing in Kazakhstan live in peace and accord," deputy director of the National Museum Abai Satubaldin said at the opening ceremony of the exhibition.



Togzhan Adilbekova, Head of the Exhibition and Exposition Work Department, said of the objective of the exhibition: "Kazakhstan is a big country and a big family where every citizen can find his or her place. Through today's exhibition we wanted to show a scaled-down model of our big country and our big family. If you feel warmness in your heart while at the exhibition, then, it can safely be said that we achieved its main objective."



































