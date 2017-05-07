Astana hosts biggest ever military parade

ASTANA.KAZINFORM Kazakhstan's biggest ever military parade dedicated to the 25th anniversary of the country's Armed Forces started in Astana at the "Kazakh Eli" monument square, Kazinform correspondent reports.





























The parade is reviewed by the President of Kazakhstan - Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Nursultan Nazarbayev.





March of the pedestrian columns was opened by a consolidated company of drummers, which included the best representatives of the republican schools "Zhas Ulan".





About 5,000 servicemen, 300 military equipment, and 70 military aircraft take part in the parade. Kazakhstanis are shown new models of weapons of domestic and foreign production.









Among the most modern weapons are, Kaz Grad, Smerch, and Prima rocket launchers, Cobra combat reconnaissance vehicles, BMP-2 infantry fighting vehicles, TOS-1 and Solntsepek flamethrower systems, anti-tank missile system Shturm-S, armored personnel carriers BTR-80A, BTR-82A, MSTA-B howitzer, Giatsint gun, Tyulpan self-propelled mortar, Tochka-U tactical ballistic missiles, Arlan and Hammer armored vehicles, UAVs etc.





In honor of the 25th anniversary of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Air Force aircraft formed the number "25" in the sky. This year's parade is the largest in the history of Kazakhstan.






















































