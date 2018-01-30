Astana hosts Capital Cup in the run-up to Davis Cup

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The ITF G4 Capital Cup took place at the National Tennis Center in the Kazakh capital, SPORTINFORM has learned from the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation (KTF).

Kazakhstanis Beibit Zhukayev and Rodion Pak won the doubles competition. In the finals, they defeated the Russian duo Andrey Leksakov and Ostap Kovalenko with a score of 6-1, 6-4.

Zhukayev also reached the singles final, where he lost to Canadian Gleb Blekher 6-7, 3-6.

Russia's Alina Trynkina topped the girls singles, beating her compatriot Maria Shusharina - 7-5, 6-3.

Representatives of Russia Anastasia Felistova and Alina Lebedeva also won the girls' doubles.

As previously reported, on February 2-4 Astana will host the matches of the first round of the 2018 Davis Cup where the national team of Kazakhstan will meet with Switzerland.