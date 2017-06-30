Astana hosts CICA Forum of National Cultural Centers

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The CICA Forum of National Cultural Centers is taking place in Astana. The event's theme is "Cultural openness - basis of peace and harmony," Kazinform correspondent reports.

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Akylbek Kamaldinov in his welcoming speech congratulated everyone on the 25th anniversary of the establishment of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA).

"We together have come a long way over these years and created a structure that has taken its place in world politics, becoming an effective tool for building security and confidence between CICA member countries and beyond. The success of the CICA process was predetermined by the fact that it meets the common aspiration of the peoples of Asia to live in a genuine and lasting peace free from any threat to security," he said.

Mr. Kamaldinov stressed that today Kazakhstan is an example of a tolerant society, ethnically and religiously.

"A successful model of co-existence of various ethnic groups and confessions, living in peace, harmony and mutual understanding with each other has been created in our country. Kazakhstan has been and remains committed to the idea of developing interethnic and intercultural dialogue, and this work will be continued," he added.

Within the framework of the forum "The CICA's Moment" photo exhibition and an exhibition of national cultural centers of CICA member states.

The event in the Kazakh Independence Palace is attended by Kazakh Majilismen, Kazakhstani and foreign scientists, experts, public figures, representatives of state bodies, heads and employees of diplomatic missions of the CICA member states in Kazakhstan from Azerbaijan, Turkey, Russia, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Armenia, scientific and creative intelligentsia, representatives of ethnocultural associations and the media.