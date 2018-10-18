Astana hosts CICA-themed seminar

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - An international seminar dated to 26th anniversary of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-building Measures in Asia (CICA) was held in Astana this week, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh Ministry of Defense.

The event aimed at expanding and developing cooperation in military-political sphere was held at the National University of Defense named after the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.







Participants of the seminar mainly focused on the implementation of confidence measures in CICA military and political dimension, strengthening cooperation intended to secure peace, stability and security in Asia. Deputy Minister of Defense Lieutenant General Talgat Mukhtarov was the moderator of the seminar.



Attending the event were ambassadors of Qatar, Palestine, reps of military ministries of 20 countries and CICA member states, members of the CICA Secretariat, military attaches accredited in Kazakhstan and reps of international organizations.















