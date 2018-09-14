Astana hosts Domestic Commodity Producers Forum

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Forum of Domestic Commodity Producers is underway in Astana, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Within the framework of the forum, construction companies of Karaganda region and Astana signed memorandums of cooperation.

At the forum, the commodity producers from the two regions presented their products. They also discussed the industrial and innovative potential of Karaganda region. Moreover, the organizers held a B2B interactive exhibition.

"As you know, Astana is rapidly developing. In particular, there is an obvious development in the construction industry. This paves the way to a widespread use of the products made by domestic producers," said Alisher Abdykarimov, Head of the Astana Investment and Enterprise Development Department.

According to him, there are small workshops and large holdings in Astana. In Karaganda region, the output potential is high as there are 217 enterprises, and 31.6% of the population work in manufacturing.



"Our company is in the forefront of the domestic energy market. Last year, we supplied our products for lighting in the center of the region. In addition, our equipment is used in other large cities. Presently our company manufactures more than 400 items of electrical products in 4 directions," said Alexey Kryukov, Sales Director of ELTO Company of Karaganda.