Astana hosts festival commemorating Abai

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The music and poetry event "Abai, the Son of the Entire People and All Mankind" was held in front of the Abai Qunanbaiuly Memorial in Astana, Kazinform cites the City Hall of the capital.

Today marks the 173rd Birth Anniversary of Abai Qunanbaiuly, a great Kazakh poet, philosopher, and composer.

As part of the event, people laid flowers at the Memorial.

At the festival, schoolchildren recited poems and performed songs by Abai. The Abai poetry readings, also attended by labor veterans and pensioners, have taken place in the city for the third year in a row.