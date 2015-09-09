Astana hosts festival of languages

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The 17th festival of languages has kicked off in Astana this morning.

The event is dedicated to the 550th anniversary of the Kazakh Khanate, the 20th anniversary of the Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the 20th anniversary of the People's Assembly of Kazakhstan. Deputy akim (mayor) of Astana city Yermek Amanshayev participated in the opening ceremony. The festival is aimed at raising Kazakhstani patriotism, promotion of the state language in all spheres, inter-ethnic accord, and friendship. Organizers believe that the event will attract Kazakhstani youngsters who are to develop independent Kazakhstan in the future. The festival is due to run until September 24.