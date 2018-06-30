Astana hosts international nomadic culture festival

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - "Koshpendiler Alemi" (World of Nomads) international festival of nomadic culture timed to the 20th Anniversary of Astana has opened today in the capital of Kazakhstan. The ceremony began with a procession of teams representing Kazakhstan, Russia (Bashkortostan, Yakutia), Kyrgyzstan, Ukraine, Turkey, Hungary, and Bulgaria, primeminister.kz reports.

The opening ceremony was attended by CEO of Kazakh Tourism National Company Rashid Kuzembayev, Head of Qazaq Geography Zhana Rustem, representatives of the Astana Mayor's Office, and the partners of the festival.

Rashid Kuzembayev highlighted that from now on, "Koshpendiler Alemi" will be held annually.





During the opening ceremony, Kazakh Tourism NC and Qazaq Geography signed a memorandum of mutual cooperation aimed at promoting the development of tourism, science, and culture of Kazakhstan.





In the near future, the parties will carry out two joint expeditions along the Silk Road and historical and natural sites of Central Kazakhstan in August and September 2018.

It should be mentioned that visitors have the opportunity to see the performances of three historical epics of nomads.









Team Bagatur will show the first epic - a legend about magic fairies, which saved Bulgarian heroes. The second one, a legend about a fortress stormed by the Ottoman Empire, will be presented by the Turkish team.

The Kazakh team will show the final epic - the legend of love between Medet and Aisulu. During the performance, the team members will demonstrate Kazakh national equestrian games such as Tenge Alu, Qyz Quu and Audaryspaq.

In general, the area of the festival is divided into seven auls (villages), the inhabitants of which are brave warriors, good archers, dexterous horses, the best craftsmen and musicians of nomadic culture.





















