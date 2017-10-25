Astana hosts Kazakhstan Media Alliance inaugural congress

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Astana hosted the inaugural congress of the Kazakhstan Media Alliance on Wednesday, Kazinform reports.

Addressing participants of the congress, member of the Organizing Committee Armanzhan Baitassov reminded that the KMA Organizing Committee had been created on June 28, 2017 and obtained official registration earlier this month (October 3).



"I believe that media sphere needs serious organization. We all - journalists - who work in the media sphere cover various events but, unfortunately, have no time to protect our rights, unite and map out overall strategy," Mr. Baitassov said.







In his words, KMA will protect the rights of all people who work in the media sphere. Strong media sphere is exactly what our society and our country need.



In his remarks Darkhan Mynbay, KMA Deputy Chairman, stressed its relevance for the country. He added that the alliance would unite mass media workers, publishers, cultural figures, political experts, associations and unions from all corners of the country.



Addressing the participants of the congress were Vice Minister of Information and Communications Alan Azhibayev, Vice Minister for Religious Affairs and Civil Society Abzal Nukenov, member of the Organizing Committee and Chairman of the Qazaqstan Republican Television and Radio Corporation and others.



Participants of the congress elected members of the KMA Managing Board and its Chairman Armanzhan Baitassov.



