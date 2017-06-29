Astana hosts occupational safety forum

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On June 28, the 3rd annual forum "Outstanding Leadership in Occupational Safety and Health", organized by the HSE Unit of National Company "KazMunayGas", was held in Astana.

The forum aims to improve the safety culture and enhance the role of the chief executive officers of KazMunayGas subsidiares in this regard, assess the current state and discuss the plans for improving the occupational health and safety culture within the group.

The forum attendees mentioned the CEOs' leading role in improving the occupational safety. In 2016, the group's commitment to safety issues and implementation of the best practices was unprecedented. Almost 100 percent of the CEOs have attended the training events on safety, adherence to the world standards.

Sauat Mynbayev, the Board Chairman of the national company, emphasized that the strengthening the personal responsibility of the leaders of KMG subsidiaries and affiliated organizations in safety and labor protection should become a high priority while managing the enterprises. The operational personnel need to develop their sustainable safety work skills, the capability to analyze the safety standards violations and prevent them in the future.

"Over the last 2 years, the joint efforts of all employees have helped to achieve excellent results in accidents and incidents reporting, in determining the system causes and taking appropriate measures. We are on the right track. I have to say that we have made substantial changes as to health and occupationalo safetyt," said Sauat Mynbayev.

Frank Kuijlaars, KMG Board Chairman, noted that the most effective way to achieve enhanced safety culture is to unite leaders, a team of workers, trade unions by one important goal - working toward the status of the company with zero injury rate.





"KazMunayGas should be the safest place to work," Frank Kujlaars stressed.

The forum participants also highlighted the existing shortcomings related to health and occupational safety. Therefore, the well-organized forum provides a unique opportunity to exchange experience in managing industrial and environmental safety and compare views on the most pressing issues in open discussions.

The presentations also addressed the safety of motor vehicle and environment: carbon footprint, methane emissions management.

In 2017, it was decided that at the end of the forum there would be a solemn ceremony for awarding diplomas for the best indicators in occupational safety based on the results of the previous year. The winners were selected by assessment of safety and health indicators, taking into account the implemented corporate standards and initiatives, work on risk management in labor protection, as well as the use of world practices.

It was Sauat Mynbayev, Chairman of the Board of JSC National Company KazMunayGas, who gave the awards to the winners.