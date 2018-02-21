Astana hosts photo exhibition commemorating victims of 20th-century tragedies

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Embassy of Azerbaijan in Kazakhstan opened Never again photo exhibition dedicated to the tragic events in Khojaly of Azerbaijan, Rwanda, Cambodia, Kazakhstan (the Kazakh Famine of 1932-1933), and Europe (the Holocaust), Kazinform correspondent reports.





The exhibition, consisting of dozens of archive photographs made by famous photojournalists, is divided into five sections dedicated to tragic events which occurred in the world. The photo materials on Asharshylyk (Famine) in Kazakhstan in 1932-1933 were provided by the Institute of the State History under the Kazakh Ministry of Education and Science.











The opening of the exhibition was accompanied by a musical performance by Honored Artist of Azerbaijan, Assistant Professor of the Baku Musical Academy Islam Manafov. Yesterday, February 20, he gave a concert timed to the celebration of the 100th Anniversary of the Establishment of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic.