Astana hosts Social Good Summit

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Social Good Summit is a global event that is held annually by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP). It brings together global leaders, entrepreneurs and social activists to promote UN Sustainable Development Goals, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The theme of this year's forum is "# 2030NOW: Partnership for Development". Its participants presented high-tech solutions to improve people's lives.

Speakers of the forum told about their activities and shared personal stories, motivating for positive changes. The listeners learned about Nazarbayev University's state-of-the-art laboratories, the geoportal to monitor drought risks from space launched by UNDP, modern applications that help diagnose cancer at early stages, and volunteer opportunities via the Internet.

"In recent years, the Social Good Summit has been held to promote the Sustainable Development Goals and the 2030 Agenda. Three years ago, the UN General Assembly officially adopted 17 new goals. They cover a whole range of issues from the gender equality promotion to combating climate change and, most importantly, they are aimed at ensuring good living standards for every person.

However, for a particular organization or group of people, it is very difficult to achieve all the goals. Collective efforts are needed in this regard. That is why the main theme of this year's forum is "Partnership for Development". Representatives of international organizations, private and public sectors, NGOs, and academic communities gathered at our venue," said Vitaliy Vremish, UNDP Deputy Resident Representative in Kazakhstan.

The forum was attended by representatives of the Nazarbayev University Research and Innovation System, the city's Monitoring and Prompt Response Center, the Cardiology Center of North Kazakhstan region, the National Center for Child Rehabilitation of the University Medical Center, Kazpost JSC, NEP IT company, UN Volunteers Programme and the National Volunteer Network, as well as young scientists, innovators and caring people, who work to resolve pressing social, medical and environmental problems.

In Kazakhstan, the forum has become traditional. It has been held for the sixth time and brings together representatives of private, governmental and non-governmental sectors, as well as entrepreneurs and scientists having breakthrough ideas that are changing our world.