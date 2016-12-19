  • kz
    Astana hosts young directors' short film festival

    13:08, 19 December 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Saryarka Short Film Festival among young and talented directors was held in Astana with the support of the Astana city administration for the first time ever. The event was organized by "Astana Zhastary" youth resource center, Kazinform has learnt from the Astana city administration.

    28 short films of promising and more experienced directors were screened during the festival. The main goal of the festival was to find new talented in cinematography. Well-known Kazakhstani directors, namely Kanat Beisekeyev, Medet Shayakhmetov and Olzhas Beilov, gave master classes within the framework of the festival.

    "The short films were dedicated to a lot of different themes. I'm glad that our youth makes films about everything and raises various themes," said head of Astana Zhastary" youth resource center and popular Kazakhstani actor Anuar Nurpeissov.

    Director Darkhan Tulegenov won Grand Prix of the festival for his short film "Marshrut" (Route).

    Best director - Kazbek Rustembekov

    Best director of photography - Roman Gusak

    Best screenplay - Olzhas Taigelov

    Best actress - Tolganai Talgat

    Best actor - Akmolda Dulyge

