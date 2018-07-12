Astana hosts youth festival dedicated to capital's 20th anniversary

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The youth creative festival "Zhan Zhuregim - Astana" ("I Love Astana) was held in Astana, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The open-air concert in honor of the 20th Anniversary of the capital took place in the Arbat. Young residents of the city performed songs, played the dombra and guitar, danced, and played chess.

"This is not a contest or a competition. It is a festival. Any passer-by can participate, sing karaoke and dedicate a performance to the young capital (...) We hope to make the festival a good tradition if the residents and guests of the city like it. More than 10 national youth organizations are participating here today. This includes the Youth Congress of Kazakhstan, Zhassyl Yel, Zhas Ulan," said Askhat Oralov, Director of the Youth Policy Department of the Ministry of Social Development of Kazakhstan.

The creative youth's initiative was supported by Kazakh popular singers.

It should be mentioned that Minister of Social Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan Darkhan Kaletayev was also among the audience.