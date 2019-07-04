Astana Hub acceleration participants win top at Visa Everywhere Initiative contest

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Participants of the Astana Hub acceleration program, reKassa startup, won the Visa Everywhere Initiative contest and presented their project to President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev as part of the Astana Finance Days.

The team gained a chance to bring to life their developments and ideas in cooperation with VISA and its partners, namely, banks, insurance companies, mobile operators and an opportunity to join the AIFC incubation or acceleration programs.



The Astana Hub team attended the EdTech Alley with top 20 companies taking part in the mentoring marathon. The country's and international experts and industry's global leaders shared practice and their vision of EdTech development in Kazakhstan and worldwide. 19 teams displayed their projects. Following the results of the contest Astana Hub startup project, iPrep.kz, won the ticket to the EdCrunch international forum.



Besides, three Astana Hub projects, namely wunder.kz., bagdar and stem academia mars.first step won certificates to pass the acceleration program. The other Astana Hub startups, such as, Saccess, ISSU, Kid Security and Smart petrol station got through to the Seedstars startup incubator final.