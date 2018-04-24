Astana Hub calls to take part in 2018 Innovative Solutions Scheme

ASTANA. KAZINFORM We are happy to inform you that the deadline for applications for the Call for Applications for the Innovative Solutions Scheme on Digital Governance has been extended till 15 May 2018. Do not miss the chance to apply and win an award for developing your case study, its dissemination and replication in interested country's context, the official website of Astana Hub reads.

Click here to access the online application in English.

Click here to access the online application in Russian.

Any requests for clarification on the application process shall be sent to the email address at kuralay.baibatyrova@undp.org.

Details also at