Astana IFC, QFC Regulatory Authority inked memo of coop

ASTANA. KAZINFORM A delegation of the State of Qatar headed by Chairman of the Central Bank Sheikh Sheikh Abdulla Bin Saoud Al-Thani has visited Astana International Financial Centre today and met with its Chief Kairat Kelimbetov.

Kairat Kelimbetov informed the Qatari side about the main areas of the Financial Centre’s activities and further prospects of mutual cooperation.

In the course of the meeting, Head of the Astana IFC Kairat Kelimbetov and Chief Executive Officer of the QFC Regulatory Authority Michael Ryan signed a memorandum of mutual understanding and cooperation.

As the sides noted, the document lays a foundation for serious cooperation and exchange of experience in regulation of financial services and control in financial sector.

In particular, the document provides for exchange of information in regulation of financial markets for Islamic finances. Islamic financing, as the Astana IFC says, is one of the major strategic areas for development. Qatar is known as one of the Islamic financing centres, and, of course, development of Islamic banking in Kazakhstan aroused a great interest from the side of foreign delegation.

As K.Kelimbetov noted, Astana IFC plans to turn into the Eurasian centre for Islamic financing. For this reason, the implementation of special legal and regulatory framework as per the principles of Islamic financing is very important, he stressed.

According to Sheikh Abdulla Bin Saoud Al-Thani, the participants of Qatar’s financial market welcome the establishment of one more Islamic financing hub in Eurasia and are keen on cooperation with the Astana IFC.