Astana in figures: How the city grows

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - This year Astana celebrates its 19th anniversary. And the city's rapid growth can not be overlooked. On the eve of the Capital Day, Kazinform prepared an overview material on how the city's population has changed, Kazinform correspondent reports.

In 17 years Astana's population increased by 545,000: from 326,939 in 1998 to 872,619 in 2015. And last year the millionth resident of the capital was born.

In the first three years (1998-2000), the population was increasing by more than 50 thousand people annually.

The peak of population growth was recorded in 1999-2000 (59,219). It slowed down in 2001-2003, in those years population was increasing by only 8,500 annually. Since then the figure has been increasing every year, reaching 48,000.

Starting 2011, population growth slowed down once again. According to the latest data, in 2015, compared to 2014, it increased by 19,700 people.

In 1998 almost 14,000 people arrived in the capital. In 1999 it was around 62,000 people.

In 2015 birth rate in Astana grew 7,7 times reaching 26,079 in comparison with 3,388 in 1998.