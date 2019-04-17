Astana in massive sprint of Tour of Turkey Stage 1

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The first stage of Presidential Tour of Turkey started today in Istanbul and finished in Tekirdag after 156.7 km of racing, Kazinform has learnt from the club's press service.

The stage victory was played by expected massive sprint won by Irish sprinter Sam Bennet. All Astana Pro Team riders safely finished in the bunch, the best placed was Kazakh rider Evgeniy Gidich, who finished 12th.

"The goal today was not loose the time and protect our leader Merhawi Kudus from any possible problems. We expected the crosswind and some attacks, as most part of the stage route was among the seacoast, and we were ready to protect our positions. Finally, all team safely finished in the bunch and we are looking forward for the hilly stages that more suits our team riders," commented sports director Sergey Yakovlev.