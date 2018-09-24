Astana in top 10 of UCI TTT World Championships

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - At the 2018 UCI Road World Championships, Astana Pro Team participated in the Team Time Trial, finishing tenth behind winner Quick Step Floors, Kazinform has learnt from the club's press service.

It was quite a good race for us today. Without any big mistakes, because we followed the plan right from the start. The only thing that could've gone better, was that we dropped two riders just before the climb and had to wait several times on this challenging climb because we had to finish with four riders. But besides that, I've seen a powerful team performance. It might not have been enough for the win, but I think we can be satisfied with this result, said sports director Dmitriy Fofonov.

The riders were facing the longest TTT course in the history of the event at the UCI Road World Championships, a 62.8-kilometer course including a climb of 4.6 kilometers. An intense day for the riders of Astana Pro Team, that went full gas right from the start on their way to the finish in Innsbruck. There was some time loss at the climb, but at the end there was a third provisional time, resulting in a tenth place after all the teams were finished. The new TTT world champion is Quick Step Floors, who finished just in front of Team Sunweb and BMC.