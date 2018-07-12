Astana int'l congress to bring together leading architects

ASTANA. KAZINFORM An international congress of architects, initiated by the Kazakh Culture and Sport Ministry jointly with Astana Mayor's Administration and Union of Architects of Kazakhstan, will take place on July 16-18 in Astana.

The opening ceremony will be held on July 16 at the Independence Palace.



An international and practical conference "Urban environment: traditions and future" will be held as part of the congress. It will focus on "New cities. From scratch" and "Social planning. From a yard to a city" issues.



The congress program also foresees roundtable discussions, master classes and lectures.



Leading architects from CIS and non-CIS countries, government officials, businessmen, the country's architects, property developers, technology companies, project bureaus, design engineers, etc., are expected to attend the congress.



The main goal of the congress is to develop the country's contemporary architecture through exchange of professional practice, insight into modern conceptual and theoretical directions of the world architecture and its basic trends, development of cooperation between the Kazakh and leading foreign architects.