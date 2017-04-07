Astana International Airport starts landside modernization

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Astana airport has started works on enlarging the landside to improve passengers comfort.

"During reconstruction Terminal Area parking structure will be available only for dropping off and picking up passengers, when extended stays will be relocated to alternative free parking area. In addition, indoor parking service will operate without changes", the airport press-service reports.

"The new terminal construction and landside reconstruction project, which will significantly enhance the passenger experience at Astana Airport, is on course and on schedule. New landside structure will significantly increase parking area and include maintenance of additional entrance and exit lots. Though we have taken every step to minimize disruption caused by the works, an element of inconvenience is unfortunately inevitable and we thank passengers for their understanding", CEO of JSC "Astana International Airport" Paolo Ricciotti said.

The landside reconstruction project, which consists of facility upgrades, will more than double capacity of Airport's parking area.

After completion it will be able to accommodate around 1000 cars instead of 350. Furthermore, around two terminals area Astana International Airport in cooperation with the Mayor's office of Astana will add new lines for public transport, special zone for taxi and entrance/exit parking lots.

Astana International Airport advises passengers to arrive early as parking area of the Airport will be closed due to the landside's reconfiguration project.