Astana International Financial Center, Bank CenterCredit sign MoU on API development

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC) and Bank CenterCredit (BCC) signed a Memorandum of Understanding for the joint development of the BCC open financial platform (Platform) based on OpenAPI technologies and allowing potential partners to integrate with the bank and create new innovative services, AIFC press service says.

The memorandum alsocontains provisions on the interaction of structures in the use of the Platform by AIFC participants, the development of innovative laboratories, theprovision of mentoring support to fintech startups participating inacceleration and incubation programs, and joint workshops.

«We are ready for a productive cooperation with Bank CenterCredit in thedevelopment of OpenAPI technology. It will expand the capabilities of marketparticipants in the creation of new innovative products. It is important toacquaint the financial sector players with this technology, since itsapplication will have a great impact on the market,» - said Chief DevelopmentOfficer of AIFC, Kairat Kaliyev.

«We highly appreciate the cooperation with the Astana International FinancialCentre. The development of open financial platforms is one of the priorityareas for the development of BCC. We are among the first Kazakhstanisecond-tier banks who are implementing this complex, high-tech, but verypromising project, which will significantly simplify access to the Bank'sservices to both existing and potential partners and customers. Currently, thisservice is functionally expanded in accordance with the needs and tasks of theAIFC and its residents. We are convinced that cooperation with the AIFC will bemutually beneficial and will certainly bring results,» -said Ruslan Vladimirov,Deputy Chairman of the BCC Board.

The Astana International FinancialCenter (AIFC) was established at the initiative of the First President of theRepublic of Kazakhstan, Nursultan Nazarbayev. The constitutional law on thecreation of the AIFC was signed on December 7, 2015. The goal of the AIFC is tocreate a leading center of financial services at the international level. Theobjectives of the AIFC are to assist in attracting investments into thecountry's economy, creating an attractive environment for investing in thefinancial services sector, developing the securities market of the Republic ofKazakhstan and ensuring its integration with international capital markets.www.aifc.kz

Bank CenterCredit Joint-Stock Company wasestablished on September 19, 1988 and is one of the first and largestcommercial banks in Kazakhstan with a universal business model. The Bank has awide branch network and serves legal entities and individuals in more than 105structural divisions. Correspondent network of the bank has about 40 foreign banks.License of the National Bank of the Republic of Kazakhstan to conduct bankingand other operations and activities in the securities market No. 1.2.25 /195/34 dated January 28, 2015. Detailed information on the official website ofthe bank: www.bcc.kz