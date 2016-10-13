Astana International Financial Center to use IDB's experience

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Vice Prime Minister of Kazakhstan - Minister of Agriculture Askar Myrzakhmetov met with Acting President of the Islamic Development Bank (IDB) Dr. Ahmet Tiktik as part of the preparations of President Nursultan Nazarbayev's official visit to Saudi Arabia.

At the meeting, Myrzakhmetov and Tiktik discussed the issues of bilateral cooperation between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Islamic Development Bank, Kazinform has learnt from primeminister.kz.



"The Memorandum of Cooperation between the IDB and the Astana International Financial Center (AIFC) will give a new impulse to the development of Islamic banking and new valuable experience to the AIFC in that sphere," Minister Myrzakhmetov said.



Additionally, the sides touched upon the issues of food security and cooperation in the sphere of infrastructural development of the regions of Kazakhstan.



The Kazakh delegation led by Vice Prime Minister of Kazakhstan - Minister of Agriculture Askar Myrzakhmetov is currently in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on the instruction of President Nursultan Nazarbayev.