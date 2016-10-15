Astana Intl Airport to serve 7.7mln passengers per annum

ASTANA. KAZINFORM First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin inspected yesterday the course of construction of the new terminal at the Astana International Airport and reconstruction of the runway.

The project implemented under the Nurly Zhol Program will let increase the airport's annual capacity from 3mln to 7.7mln passengers ahead of the EXPO 2017, pm.kz reported.



The facility is being equipped with the up-to-date technologies which will enable the airport to improve its services and enhance its aviation security.



Construction works are to be finished by the Q1 2017.