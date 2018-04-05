Astana is the victory of each Kazakhstani, says President

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev opened a meeting on the further development of Astana, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"We are meeting on the cusp of the 20th Anniversary of our new capital, the city of Astana, which, within that short historic period, has become a million-plus metropolis with appropriate infrastructure, the world's well-known city hosting landmark events that attract great attention. Astana has become a city of peace and reconciliation," Nursultan Nazarbayev told the meeting on the further development of Astana.

The Head of State cited a famous American journalist to describe the essence of the capital of Kazakhstan.

"I think the city is a delight for all our compatriots and admires our guests. I remember the words uttered by Larry King, a famous American journalist. It was something like 'cities are conquered throughout history, while Kazakhstan is building a city.' I think that it says it all," the President said.

Moreover, Nursultan Nazarbayev emphasized that each citizen of Kazakhstan deserves credit for the construction of a beautiful city.

"We admire and rejoice at what we ourselves have done, it is the victory of our people, the victory of Kazakhstanis, the victory of those who built the city with their own hands, laying each brick. It's no exaggeration to say that we also deserve credit. We are not going to stop here, we will continue the work," the Head of State concluded.