Astana, Italy strengthen relationship (PHOTO)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A delegation of the administrative area of Italy Friuli Venezia Giulia headed by president of the regional Council (Parliament) Franco Jacopo has arrived in Astana.

Deputy Mayor of the city Andrei Lukin has held bilateral meeting with the guests. The meeting discussed close cooperation in trade-economic sphere and further development of partnership and friendly relations between the two countries. According to A. Lukin, close inter-regional collaboration between the two countries is based on the memorandum of understanding which was signed by Astana and Milan. Deputy Mayor congratulated the guests on the success holding of Expo 2015 in Italy and spoke about the preparations for the international exhibition Expo 2017 in Astana. The Italian delegation expressed its readiness to cooperate and strengthen of bilateral relations. Friuli Venezia Giulia, located on the north-east of Italy, is one of the most developed Italian regions. The delegation, which includes representatives of the region's administration, the Union of Entrepreneurs, heads of the financial investment center and agro-industrial directorate, will stay in the city for three days. During this period the guests will visit the site of the exhibition complex EXPO-2017 and objects of the Industrial Park. In addition it is planned to carry out talks on interaction in agriculture and economy.