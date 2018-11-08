Astana just about to face Jablonec in UEFA Europa League match

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - FC Astana will play at home against Jablonec of the Czech Republic in a match of the Group Stage of the UEFA Europa League, SPORTINFORM reports.

The match at the Astana Arena will begin at 9.50 p.m. local time. Qazsport TV Channel will provide live broadcasting.

Two weeks ago, the teams tied the game hosted by the Czech Republic.

At the moment, Astana shares the first and second places in the group with Dynamo Kyiv with 5 points each. Being just one point behind France's Rennes, FK Jablonec (2 points) is fourth in the group.